Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Hit & Run – Death or Injury – Lesser-Included Offense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Hit & Run – Death or Injury – Lesser-Included Offense (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2017

State v. Malloy (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-394-17, 7 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Linwood Foust, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The only difference between the elements of the crime with which defendant was charged – hit and run resulting in death – and the offense of hit and run resulting in injury ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo