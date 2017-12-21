Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Special Features / Most Important Opinions of 2017 (access required)

Most Important Opinions of 2017 (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2017

Administrative Court Upholds AWA License Renewal Rules PETA v. U.S. Dep’t of Agriculture (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-141-17, 19 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 16-2029, June 28, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Dever, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: In PETA’s suit challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s regulations under the Animal Welfare Act for license renewal of animal exhibitors, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo