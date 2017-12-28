Quantcast
WFU embraces GRE, others less enthusiastic (access required)

WFU embraces GRE, others less enthusiastic (access required)

Wake goes all in, rest playing wait-and-see

By: Heath Hamacher December 28, 2017

In November, Wake Forest University School of Law became the first law school in the Carolinas to accept the Graduate Record Exam in lieu of the Law School Admissions Test to evaluate prospective students. So far, no others have shown any inclination to veer from the purported predictive powers of the all-mighty LSAT. “Apparently a faculty committee ...

