Home / Top Legal News / COA upholds suspension for lawyer who cursed out magistrate (access required)

COA upholds suspension for lawyer who cursed out magistrate (access required)

By: David Donovan December 29, 2017

A two-year suspension handed down to an Asheville attorney who directed a vulgar expletive toward a magistrate judge was appropriate because a magistrate is a “tribunal” within the meaning of the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Jennifer Nicole Foster was suspended from the practice of law for two ...

