Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Standard of Review – No Waiver – Counterclaim Response – Discovery – New York Law (access required)

Arbitration – Standard of Review – No Waiver – Counterclaim Response – Discovery – New York Law (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 2, 2018

iPayment, Inc. v. Grainger (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-004-18, 19 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Union County Superior Court (Theodore Royster Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: A review of our divergent case law leads to the conclusion that the issue of whether a party has waived the contractual right to arbitration is a mixed question of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo