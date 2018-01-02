Quantcast
Charlotte attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan January 2, 2018

Attorney: Carlos D. Watson Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Dec. 18 Background: In July 2017, the state bar initiated a complaint against Watson alleging, among other things, that Watson had misappropriated funds entrusted to him by multiple clients and converted them for his own use. Watson surrendered his law license voluntarily, acknowledging that ...

