Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline / Charlotte attorney suspension stayed (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan January 2, 2018

Attorney: Steven B. DeCillis Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: DeCillis’ petition to stay the remaining portion of his suspension from the practice of law was allowed on Dec. 18 and is effective immediately. Background: DeCillis was suspended from the practice of law for five years in August 2013 for engaging in sexual relations with a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo