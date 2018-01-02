Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney suspended (access required)

Durham attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan January 2, 2018

Attorney: Darin P. Meece Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Dec. 13 Background: Meece served as the closing attorney for the purchase and sale of a piece of real property in Durham in 2015. The deed prepared by another attorney contained an error in the description ...

