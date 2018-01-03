Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Insufficient Indictment – Felony Litter – Heating Oil – Statutory Subsections (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2018

State v. Rankin (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-008-18, 23 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) (Philip Berger Jr., J., dissenting) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although an indictment is not required to reference exceptions to the offense, and although G.S. § 14-399(a)(1) and (2) are prefaced by the word “except,” those subsections ...

