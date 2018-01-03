Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Car Outside Searched Apartment – Driver’s License – Guilty Plea & Judgment (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Car Outside Searched Apartment – Driver’s License – Guilty Plea & Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2018

State v. Thompson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-009-18, 29 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) (Philip Berger Jr., J., dissenting) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (William Bell, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In ruling on defendant’s motion to suppress the fruits of a search of his car, the trial court should have determined whether or not defendant was seized ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo