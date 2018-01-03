Quantcast
Real Property – Boundary Dispute – Conflicting Surveys – Adverse Possession (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2018

Parker v. Desherbinin (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-005-18, 24 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Mary Ann Tally, J.) Substituted opinion. N.C. App. Holding: Although plaintiff presented a deed with a metes-and-bounds description and a survey placing the boundary between the parties’ lots five feet to the north of where defendants’ survey ...

