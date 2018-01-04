Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Bare bones contempt order nixed (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 4, 2018

  The North Carolina Court of Appeals took a moment in a recent opinion to caution trial judges throughout the state about the pitfalls of firing off incomplete orders. Judge Donna Stroud stressed that any “written, signed, and filed document which claims to be an order is an order, so it must include the elements required of ...

