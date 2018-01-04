Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Developer gets three times DOT’s deposit in land case (access required)

Developer gets three times DOT’s deposit in land case (access required)

By: David Donovan January 4, 2018

A real estate developer that had hoped to convert a 30.3-acre property in Indian Trail into a mixed-used shopping center and office complex has reached a $1.85 million settlement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation after the DOT condemned part of the land for its construction of the Monroe Bypass, attorneys for the landowner ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo