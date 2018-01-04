Quantcast
Greenville couple receives $1.375 million for taking (access required)

By: David Donovan January 4, 2018

  A Greenville couple will receive $1.375 million from the N.C. Department of Transportation after the DOT condemned 46 acres of farmland that the couple owned and lived on, severing their 125-acre property into five irregularly shaped parcels, their attorneys report. Brady Wells and Jeremy Hopkins of Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in Raleigh report that the DOT ...

