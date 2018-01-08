Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 8, 2018

As pointed out to us by Assistant Appellate Defender John Carella, the North Carolina Court of Appeals’ decision in State v. Cholon, which was included in the 2017 Most Important Opinions edition, was withdrawn by the North Carolina Supreme Court. Here’s the holding from the Cholon digest: Even though, during closing arguments, defense counsel admitted some ...

