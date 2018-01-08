Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Taxation – Statute of Limitations – Unfiled Return – Refund Request – DOR Notice (access required)

Taxation – Statute of Limitations – Unfiled Return – Refund Request – DOR Notice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 8, 2018

N.C. Department of Revenue v. Bass (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-004-18, 17 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 112 Holding: Under the statute of limitations in G.S. § 105-241.6(a), a taxpayer has three years to apply for a refund, and G.S. 105-241.7(a) requires the Department of Revenue to refund an overpayment if the DOR discovers the overpayment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo