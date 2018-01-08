Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 8, 2018

Addison Whitney, LLC v. Cashion (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-001-18, 19 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 109 Holding: A Google AdWords campaign targeted at defendants’ potential customers was not an abuse of process; however, it may form the basis for a defamation claim. The court grants plaintiff’s motion to dismiss defendants’ abuse of process counterclaim but denies ...

