Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Non-Solicitation Covenant – Largest Customer – Covenant Not to Compete – Overbroad (access required)

Labor & Employment – Non-Solicitation Covenant – Largest Customer – Covenant Not to Compete – Overbroad (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 9, 2018

InVue Security Products, Inc. v. Stein (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-005-18, 25 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 113 Holding: Where defendant was involved in the development of a new product in collaboration with Verizon Wireless – one of plaintiff’s largest customers – before defendant left plaintiff’s employ and went to work for a competitor, and where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo