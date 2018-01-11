Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $2.9M for delivery driver injured in head-on crash (access required)

$2.9M for delivery driver injured in head-on crash (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 11, 2018

  A FedEx driver who was injured in a head-on collision with a dump truck has received a $2.9 million settlement, according to her attorneys. The dump truck driver’s attorneys had argued that their client had to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid crashing into a vehicle that had suddenly stopped in front of the truck, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo