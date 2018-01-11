Quantcast
DOT pays $1.9M for splitting land with elevated highway (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 11, 2018

  A wealthy landowner has received $1.9 million from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as compensation for a land condemnation action. The DOT initially offered Raiford Trask Jr. $437,550 for building an elevated highway over the middle of 423 acres that Trask owned in Brunswick County, according to his attorney, Emmett Haywood of Nicholls & ...

