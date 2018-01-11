Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Litterbug on the loose (access required)

Litterbug on the loose (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 11, 2018

Man, those no littering signs that read “fine and prison” must not be all for show. Of course, the littering alleged in State v. Rankin was a little more problematic, perhaps, than throwing a cigarette butt out of your car window. (Do not throw cigarette butts out of your car window, please and thank you.) Defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo