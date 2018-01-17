Quantcast
Civil Practice – Appeals – Notice – Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – New Custody Order (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2018

Brown v. Swarn (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-013-18, 10 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Transylvania County District Court (T. Mack Brittain, J.) N.C. App. Holding: When, as here, there is no certificate of service in the record showing when the appellant was served with the trial court’s judgment, the burden is on the appellee to show ...

