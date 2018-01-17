Quantcast
Civil Practice – Contempt – Refusal to Comply – Real Property – Trespass (access required)

Civil Practice – Contempt – Refusal to Comply – Real Property – Trespass (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2018

Adams Creek Associates v. Davis (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-011-18, 28 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) (Donna Stroud, J., dissenting) Appealed from Carteret County Superior Court (Benjamin Alford, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Regardless of whether defendants have the ability to comply with the trial court’s order – requiring them to remove structures from plaintiff’s land and to attest ...

