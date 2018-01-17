Quantcast
Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Insurance – UM Carrier – Service of Process

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2018

Powell v. Kent (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-017-18, 9 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Haywood County Superior Court (Sharon Tracey Barrett, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although plaintiff instituted an action within the three-year limitations period applicable to automobile negligence actions and properly served the individual defendants, the uninsured motorist carrier was not served with the summons ...

