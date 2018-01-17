Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2018

Lesh v. Lesh (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-016-18, 25 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Currituck County District Court (Meader Harriss III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: After properly classifying the plaintiff-husband’s military disability benefits as his separate property, the trial court could nonetheless consider those same benefits as a source from which the husband could pay a ...

