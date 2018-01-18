Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Even good lawyers get bad reviews (access required)

Even good lawyers get bad reviews (access required)

But how do you deal with those negative posts?

By: Phillip Bantz January 18, 2018

No one is immune from the Yelpification of the world, not even lawyers. Opinions from strangers, posted online and often anonymously, have crept into nearly every facet of our lives. Reviews factor into our decisions about where to dine and what to eat, which new gadgets to buy, the movies we watch and, increasingly, the professionals ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo