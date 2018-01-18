Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Trusts & Estates – Property Interest – Afterborn Children – Limitations of Actions (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Property Interest – Afterborn Children – Limitations of Actions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 18, 2018

Bost v. Heller (Lawyers Weekly No. 16-1176-1, 12 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Iredell County Superior Court (A. Robinson Hassell, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding:  Plaintiff-son contends that he is entitled to a one-half undivided interest in property devised to the defendant mother by a validly probated will, claiming that under N.C. Gen. Stat. § ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo