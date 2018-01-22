Quantcast
Charlotte police initiate ‘contolled access’ to HQ

By: The Associated Press January 22, 2018

CHARLOTTE (AP) A shooting outside its front door has caused the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to tighten public access to its headquarters.

Police said in a statement that they have put “controlled access” into place as of Jan. 12. That means entrances to the main lobby are now locked at all times and will require key card access or clearance from an officer at the security desk.

The change comes after a homicide suspect being sought by police attacked officers outside police headquarters late Jan. 11. The suspect, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, was killed, and one officer was injured.

Bennett was a suspect in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany White earlier in the day in Charlotte. White and Bennett had a child together.

