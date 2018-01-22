Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 22, 2018

Sappington v. Sappington (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-012-18, 30 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Avery County District Court (F. Warren Hughes, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Once the trial court found a substantial change in circumstances in the defendant-father’s favor, the court should have made findings about the plaintiff-mother’s fitness to retain sole legal and primary ...

