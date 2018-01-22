Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 22, 2018

North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Lilley (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-009-18, 11 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (A. Graham Shirley III, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though building code changes prevent the defendant-insured from rebuilding his trailer as it was before being damaged by Hurricane Sandy, the appraisal ...

