NC man charged with felony animal cruelty

ASHEBORO (AP) A North Carolina man has been charged after authorities saw a dog that appeared to be badly injured.

A Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says their patrol division and the county animal control officers responded to an animal cruelty call Jan. 9. Information obtained from the original call alleged a dog was struck and killed with a hammer.

Authorities spoke with 48-year-old Clinton Lamont McQueen about the incident. While speaking with McQueen, they spotted the dog, which appeared to be badly injured and suffering from an obvious head injury. Authorities say two hammers were seized.

The dog was taken to a hospital, where it was determined that the most humane option for it was medical euthanasia.

McQueen was charged with felony animal cruelty. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

