Religious group accused of child labor in fish markets

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) North Carolina authorities investigating the use of child labor by what they’re calling an “alternative religious group” have arrested four more people.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright announced Jan. 12 that the four suspects had turned themselves in. Two were charged with involuntary servitude of a minor, among other charges. Another was charged with child abuse and a fourth faces charges including conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said that a religious leader, John McCollum, was operating several fish markets in the Fayetteville area, using the labor of children as young as 9 who received little or no pay. The children had to lift heavy boxes and clean and cut fish, according to a news release. Four suspects were arrested earlier this week.

The number of people arrested in the case rose to 10 Jan. 16 when a woman surrendered to deputies.

She was charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Investigators say she was a follower of McCollum, who they said also threatened the children with violence or loss of their food if they refused to work.

McCollum, who is jailed on a $1.1 million bond, told authorities he doesn’t think he committed any crimes.

