Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Securities – Investment Advisor – Economic Loss Rule – Agency Liability (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Securities – Investment Advisor – Economic Loss Rule – Agency Liability (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 23, 2018

Austin v. Regal Investment Advisors, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-007-18, 43 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2018 NCBC 3 Holding: Where plaintiffs allege that, in addition to its contractual duties, defendant Regal Investment Advisors, LLC, also owed plaintiffs duties as a fiduciary and under the North Carolina Administrative Code, then plaintiffs’ negligence claims against Regal are not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo