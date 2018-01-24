Quantcast
Civil Practice – Objection to appeal’s timeliness was timely (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle January 24, 2018

United States v. Hyman (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-014-18, 7 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 16-4771, Jan. 22, 2018; MDNC at Greensboro (Biggs, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The government did not waive its argument that Appellant Adrian Hyman’s appeal was untimely by failing to raise the issue until briefing commenced, the court of appeals said. On June 27, 2016, the district court ...

