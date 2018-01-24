Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Catch-all limitations period inapplicable to civil commitment (access required)

Criminal Practice – Catch-all limitations period inapplicable to civil commitment (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle January 24, 2018

United States v. Searcy (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-017-18, 25 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 16-6833, Jan. 18, 2018; EDNC at Raleigh (Flanagan, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The court of appeals held that the federal four-year “catch-all” statute of limitations for civil actions does not apply to civil-commitment proceedings under the Adam Walsh Act. In 2015, while Plaintiff Edgar ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo