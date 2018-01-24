Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Elections / Elections – General Assembly Districts – Racial Gerrymander – Redrawn Map – Objections – Special Master (access required)

Elections – General Assembly Districts – Racial Gerrymander – Redrawn Map – Objections – Special Master (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 24, 2018

Covington v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-001-18, 92 pp.) (Per Curiam) Panel: Wynn, Circuit Judge, Schroeder, Chief District Judge, and Eagles, District Judge. 1:15-cv-00399; M.D.N.C. Holding: After the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed this court’s determination that the North Carolina General Assembly unjustifiably relied on race to draw dozens of Senate and House of Representative district lines, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo