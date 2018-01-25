Quantcast
Doctor hit with $342K in sanctions (access required)

Busted for trying to foist fake contract

By: Phillip Bantz January 25, 2018

A judge in Cumberland County has delivered what appears to be the largest Rule 11 bench slap against a litigant in recent state history. Four days before Christmas, Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier Jr. ordered a cardiologist to pay a whopping $342,628 in sanctions — after the doctor was busted for attaching a bogus employment contract ...

