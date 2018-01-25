Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC Bar Foundation receives $1M gift, largest ever (access required)

NC Bar Foundation receives $1M gift, largest ever (access required)

By: David Donovan January 25, 2018

The North Carolina Bar Foundation has received its largest gift ever, a nearly $1 million bequest that has been designated to the NCBF Endowment’s Legal Aid of North Carolina Fund. The bequest comes from the estate of Charles D. Dixon, who helped launch the fund in 2007 with a lead gift of $100,000. Dixon, a Hickory ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo