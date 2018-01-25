Quantcast
Trashman who fell from truck settles for $1.6M (access required)

Trashman who fell from truck settles for $1.6M (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 25, 2018

A trash collector who fell while riding on the back of a garbage truck has received a more than $1.6 million settlement, according to his attorney. John Hensley Jr. of Asheville reported that the fall in 2016 left his client with a traumatic brain injury. While the man has recovered physically, he still has significant cognitive ...

