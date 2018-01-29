Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – Patent Infringement Claim – Preliminary Injunction Motion – Irreparable Harm – Insufficient Showing (access required)

Intellectual Property – Patent Infringement Claim – Preliminary Injunction Motion – Irreparable Harm – Insufficient Showing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 29, 2018

Edge-Works Manufacturing Co. v. HSG, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-003-18, 27 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 7:17-cv-00223; E.D.N.C. Holding: Even though plaintiff has shown some likelihood of success on its claim that defendant’s ammunition pouches infringe on plaintiff’s patent for its own ammunition pouches, the bare affidavit of plaintiff’s president is insufficient to show irreparable harm. The court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo