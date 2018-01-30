Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Elections / Elections – EAJA – Innocent Defendant – Unnamed State Defendants – Unconstitutional Municipal Districts (access required)

Elections – EAJA – Innocent Defendant – Unnamed State Defendants – Unconstitutional Municipal Districts (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 30, 2018

City of Greensboro v. Guilford County Board of Elections (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-005-18, 14 pp.) (Catherine Eagles, J.) 1:15-cv-00559; M.D.N.C. Holding: Where the county elections board did not pass the unconstitutional law, mounted no defense, and acted to simplify the litigation, thereby lowering plaintiffs’ costs, and where plaintiffs chose not to join as defendants the state ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo