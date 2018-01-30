Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Sexual Harassment Claim – State Defendant – Eleventh Amendment Immunity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 30, 2018

Diede v. UNC Healthcare (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-006-18, 7 pp.) (W. Earl Britt, S.J.) 5:16-cv-06788; E.D.N.C. Holding: Defendant UNC Healthcare is an instrumentality of the state and consequently is protected from liability by the Eleventh Amendment. Nothing in the complaint indicates that the State of North Carolina has waived Eleventh Amendment immunity in any area that ...

