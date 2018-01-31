Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: Strip club owner ‘abused’ arbitration process (access required)

4th Circuit: Strip club owner ‘abused’ arbitration process (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 31, 2018

A Myrtle Beach strip club owner’s apparent exploitation and abuse of the arbitration process has resulted in a smackdown from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Crazy Horse Saloon and Restaurant Inc. had been embroiled in a class action over its alleged misclassification of dancers as independent contractors for more than a year before it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo