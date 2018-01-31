Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Dark web search warrant issued in good faith (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 31, 2018

United States v. McLamb (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-022-18, 10 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 17-4299, Jan. 25, 2018; EDVA (Smith, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A warrant executed in good faith, even if unconstitutional, did not render resulting evidence of child-pornography crimes inadmissible. Appellant Robert McLamb was identified by the FBI as a visitor to Playpen, a website accessible only on the ...

