Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Disability Discrimination Claim – Stroke Victim – Job’s Essential Functions (access required)

Labor & Employment – Disability Discrimination Claim – Stroke Victim – Job’s Essential Functions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 31, 2018

Moore v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-003-18, 17 pp.) (Max Cogburn Jr., J.) 1:16-cv-00362; W.D.N.C. Holding: After plaintiff’s stroke and rehab, he was able to perform most of the essential functions of his job, so defendant allowed him to return to work with the expectation that further therapy would improve his capabilities. When ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo