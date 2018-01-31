Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Highway Accident – Truck Driver – Employer's Liability

Tort/Negligence – Highway Accident – Truck Driver – Employer's Liability

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 31, 2018

McAfee v. Howard Baer, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-002-18, 12 pp.) (Dennis Howell, USMJ) 1:15-cv-00182; W.D.N.C. Holding: The defendant-truck driver’s minor traffic infraction record, his education and experience, and the defendant-trucking company’s training regimen show that the company was negligent neither in hiring, training or retaining the driver nor in entrusting a truck to him. The court ...

