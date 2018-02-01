Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Conviction tossed, but man’s commitment stands (access required)

Conviction tossed, but man’s commitment stands (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 1, 2018

  Though the court vacated a man’s conviction for failing to update his sex offender registration, the determination that he is sexually dangerous — and the civil commitment stemming from that finding — does not have to be voided, a divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. In its Jan. 12 opinion, the majority ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo