Martin proclaims 2018 ‘Year of Professionalism’

The Chief Justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court has proclaimed 2018 to be the “Year of Professionalism” in the state in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism.

Chief Justice Mark Martin issued the proclamation at the commission’s Jan. 26 meeting at the North Carolina Judicial Center in Raleigh, recognizing the continued vitality and relevance of its mission to enhance professionalism among North Carolina’s lawyers, judges, and law students.

In addition, monthly events have been planned throughout 2018 to celebrate the CJCP’s 20 years of enhancing professionalism and to encourage the rededication of North Carolina lawyers to the goals and ideals of professionalism.

The CJCP was established in September 1998 and is tasked with helping to ensure that the practice of law remains a high calling, dedicated to the service of clients and the public good.

