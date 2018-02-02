Robinson Bradshaw founder honored

A founding partner of Robinson Bradshaw was honored Jan. 24, receiving the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award from Chief Justice Mark Martin.

Robinson Bradshaw has offices in Charlotte, the Triangle and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Martin presented the award to Russell Robinson II at the annual joint dinner between the North Carolina State Bar and the North Carolina Bar Association. According to the North Carolina Court System’s website, the award was created to spotlight those “whose career commitments in areas such as legal ethics, disciplinary enforcements and lawyer professionalism demonstrate the high calling and higher achievement of lawyers in modern society.”

“Entries are sought from those eligible that have demonstrated the good that can be accomplished by turning intellectual honesty, compassion, and practical skills in the practice of law,” according to the site.

According to a Robinson Bradshaw news release, Robinson concentrated his practice in corporate and commercial law, securities, and charitable foundations. He authored “Robinson on North Carolina Corporation Law,” a publication firm spokespersons said is considered the premier treatise on the topic.

Robinson has received numerous awards over the years and is a member of Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite Hall of Fame. He and his wife are longtime philanthropists and community volunteers.

Managing partner Allen Robertson told Lawyers Weekly that since the day Robinson founded the firm, he has been a model for professionalism. That, he said, makes it especially gratifying to see him honored.

“I do not know another lawyer who loves the law, being a lawyer and serving clients, the bar and the community more than Russell,” Robertson said.

Robinson said the he is honored to receive the award, adding that he is humbled by the list of the recipients who preceded him.

“Professionalism has always been one of my core values, and it was one of the tenets on which I co-founded Robinson Bradshaw,” he said.

