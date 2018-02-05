Quantcast
Colorado attorney suspended

By: David Donovan February 5, 2018

Attorney: Amy E. Allred Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Jan. 25. The suspension is stayed for the duration of the suspension so long as Allred complies with certain conditions. Background: In multiple cases where she was a litigant representing herself, Allred filed frivolous ...

